Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Limit Flights With Europe From Monday

By AFP
Andrei Samsonov / TASS

Russia is limiting flights with Europe from Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow said Friday.

The state health regulator said the restrictions were being imposed "to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia," according to a statement online.

"The operational headquarters decided to temporarily limit passenger air traffic" from just after midnight Moscow time on March 16, it said.

The restrictions are "from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Member States of the European Union and in the opposite direction," it said without fully spelling out what the restrictions were.

Flights to and from non-EU countries Norway and Switzerland are included in the new limits.

But air services between EU capital cities and Moscow are exempt from the restrictions, as well as flights to and from Oslo and Geneva.

Russian news agencies reported that air travel between Moscow and the United Kingdom, which has left the EU, would also not be impacted.

Russia has declared 45 cases of COVID-19 but no fatalities, according to official figures published Friday.

Earlier, Moscow closed its border with China and restricted travel from Iran and South Korea to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

foreign meddling

Putin Says Fake Coronavirus Rumors 'Organized From Abroad'

"The aim of such fake stories is clear: to spread panic among the public," he said.
off the streets

Moscow Rounds Up Stray Animals, Kills Rats Over Coronavirus Fears

Animal rights campaigners have decried the move as cruel and scientifically groundless.
CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN

Russia Partially Suspends South Korea Flights, Iranian Visas Over Coronavirus

Russia will suspend almost all South Korea flights, as well as stop issuing visas to some Iranians, amidst intensifying coronavirus fears.
'excessive measures'

China to Russia: End Discriminatory Coronavirus Measures Against Chinese

The Chinese Embassy deplored what it called the "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on Moscow public transport.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.