Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Resumes Flights With Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

All citizens and permanent residents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are now allowed to enter Russia by air. Pavel Golovkin / AP / TASS

Russia has resumed flights to neighboring Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and will resume flights to South Korea from Sept. 27, a government decree said Saturday. 

Citizens and permanent residents of these countries will be permitted to enter Russia through air checkpoints, and Russians will be able to enter these countries without restrictions as well. The weekly flights will connect Russia to the capital cities of Minsk, Nur-Sultan, Bishkek and Seoul.

Russia grounded most international flights and introduced entry restrictions for foreign nationals in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, connections with Britain, Turkey, Tanzania, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives have been restored. 

While Russia resumed flights with Zurich and Geneva from Aug. 18, Switzerland has not yet relaxed its entry ban for Russian nationals. Only holders of Swiss permanent residency, students and medical tourists from Russia are allowed entry. 

Most Russian nationals are still barred from entering the European Union and the same rule applies to Europeans wishing to visit Russia. The exceptions are Greece and Poland, which allow Russians to make two-week visits. 

Over 92,000 Russians have been evacuated from abroad since global coronavirus restrictions were introduced and flights halted. While many more are estimated to remain outside of the country, the authorities decided to stop all evacuation flights from Sept. 21, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Russia has the world's fourth-highest coronavirus caseload with more than 1.1 million infections since the start of the pandemic.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Tourism

Read more

travel guide

Where Can I Travel in Russia This Summer?

Many Russian regions are re-opening for domestic tourism following three months of coronavirus lockdowns.
TRAVEL CRASH

Moscow’s Tour Guides Pray for Miracle as Summer Season Ebbs Away

With Russia’s borders still shut, the country faces a year of lost tourist spending.
NO VACATIONS

Russian Tourism Might Not Recover to Pre-Coronavirus Levels Until 2021

Officials warn that only gradual resumptions of travel will be possible this year.
easier access

Russia Seeks to Revive Coronavirus-Hit Tourism Industry By Cutting Visa Red Tape

Tourists would be able to get multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years if the changes take effect.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.