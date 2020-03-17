Support The Moscow Times!
Coronavirus Roundup: Moscow

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Russia, authorities in Moscow have stepped up to try to contain the virus — from closing schools and banning public gatherings to disinfecting public transport daily.

There are currently 114 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia, 57 of which are located in Moscow.

