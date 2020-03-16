Support The Moscow Times!
New Coronavirus Cases in Russia Jump 47% in 24 Hours

Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 93 on Monday, a 47% increase from the previous day, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying.

There had been 63 recorded infections in Russia on Sunday. Experts studying the spread of the virus have pointed to the coronavirus’ exponential growth trajectory in new infections as the reason why it is so dangerous and difficult to control once it reaches a certain threshold.

"In Russia, taking into account the current statistics, 93 cases have been recorded; four of them have recovered and were discharged,” Golikova was quoted as saying to the Russian government’s working group on countering the coronavirus. “Seventy-nine people are in the hospital, 57 of them have a mild illness without any symptoms."

Golikova added that the network of contacts of each infected person has been identified and that officials are working to test them for the virus as well.



