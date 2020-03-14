Moscow Makes School Attendance Optional Amid Coronavirus Fears

Moscow will make school attendance optional starting on Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, its mayor said on Saturday.

Russia has recorded 45 cases of the virus as of Friday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 24 residents of the city were infected and that new measures were needed to stop the virus from spreading further.

"Parents will decide whether their child will keep going to school or remain home," Sobyanin wrote on his website.