Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

US Ex-Marine on Trial for Attacking Moscow Police

By AFP
Updated:
The incident happened in August 2019. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

A US ex-marine stood trial in Moscow Wednesday on charges that he had attacked police officers, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Trevor Reed, 28, allegedly attacked police called by friends after he became very intoxicated and risked walking into traffic.

While being driven to a police station, he reportedly grabbed the arm of a police officer, causing the car they were in to swerve, and elbowed another officer in the abdomen.

The incident happened in August 2019 and Reed, who is from Texas, has been held in a Moscow pre-trial detention centre since then.

Police escorted Reed into the courtroom of Moscow's Golovino district court for the hearing, attended by his parents, sister and Russian girlfriend.

He declined to answer questions from media in the courtroom, saying: "You'll have to ask my attorney."

His father Joey Reed told AFP his son had chosen not to plead guilty because he cannot remember the incident.

"He can't plead honestly one way or another," Reed's father said.

"He was extremely intoxicated. He remembers nothing of the evening except people trying to toast him with vodka at a party."

US State Department personnel have visited Reed monthly, his father said, and the family has asked them to be present at the trial.

"He's doing all right, he has some back pain and foot issues and stress but he looks well and he says he's being treated fairly in the detention centre," Reed's father said. 

The case has attracted attention owing to the lengthy sentence faced by a US citizen and speculation in Russian and US media that he could be part of a prisoner swap.

Reed's father declined to comment, but said he believed US prisoner swaps historically involved spies, a charge his son does not face.

He said defence lawyers were focusing on "irregularities" in the case, such as why his son was not handcuffed in the police car if his behaviour was violent.

Attorneys also told him that security camera footage did not show the police car swerving.

The family posted bail of $15,000 but the court rejected it, a decision now being appealed.

Russia's highest-profile US detainee is Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges.

He risks up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His trial has not started yet.

Read more about: Police

Read more

Conservative cops

Russian Police Question Activist for ‘Pornographic’ Body-Positivity Project

The images are aimed at promoting body positivity among young women.
Police

'Brazen Interference': Russian Officials React to Election of Interpol's President

Officials in Moscow cited unfair Western pressure and interference in reacting to the news that a Russian major-general had lost his presidential bid.
Police

Russian Candidate Loses Interpol Elections After International Outcry

Critics said Russia would be able to exploit Interpol's power if Prokopchuk took the presidency.
Police

Criticism Mounts as Interpol Set to Elect Russian as President

U.S. senators this week accused Russia of exploiting the global body to settle scores and harass dissidents.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.