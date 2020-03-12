US Ex-Marine on Trial for Attacking Moscow Police

A US ex-marine stood trial in Moscow Wednesday on charges that he had attacked police officers, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Trevor Reed, 28, allegedly attacked police called by friends after he became very intoxicated and risked walking into traffic.

While being driven to a police station, he reportedly grabbed the arm of a police officer, causing the car they were in to swerve, and elbowed another officer in the abdomen.

The incident happened in August 2019 and Reed, who is from Texas, has been held in a Moscow pre-trial detention centre since then.

Police escorted Reed into the courtroom of Moscow's Golovino district court for the hearing, attended by his parents, sister and Russian girlfriend.

He declined to answer questions from media in the courtroom, saying: "You'll have to ask my attorney."

His father Joey Reed told AFP his son had chosen not to plead guilty because he cannot remember the incident.

"He can't plead honestly one way or another," Reed's father said.

"He was extremely intoxicated. He remembers nothing of the evening except people trying to toast him with vodka at a party."