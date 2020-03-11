Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Finds Defects in Mars, Telecom Rockets – Vedomosti

The latest revelation follows a series of Proton blunders that threw the reliability of the Russian space industry into question. Mikhail Dzhaparidze / TASS

Russia has detected defective parts in its Proton-M rockets that were set to launch Europe’s first rover on Mars and two communications satellites, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday.

The launch of Russia’s Express 80 and Express 103 satellites on one Proton-M rocket has now been rescheduled for late May instead of March due to the defective parts, the Khrunichev Space Center which builds the rockets announced Tuesday. Another Proton-M is still reportedly due to carry the Russian-European ExoMars-2020 rover to Mars in July.

Both Proton-Ms were revealed to contain defective bolts which made the rockets less durable, Vedomosti cited an unnamed source at Khrunichev as saying.

The latest revelation follows a series of Proton launch failures over the past decade and the discovery of 71 defective Proton rocket engines in 2016. The blunders threw the reliability of the Russian space industry into question.

Vedomosti’s source said that the Roscosmos space agency’s 450-million-ruble ($7.2 million) quality control inspection program for 2019-22 has helped avoid potential tragedies with the launches of flawed rockets.

The ExoMars mission is still expected to launch this July because the defective parts should be replaced within 45 days, according to Vedomosti.

Khrunichev announced Tuesday that it formed a special commission to find and punish those responsible for the flaw.

Read more about: Space

Read more

Deal's off

Russian Space Firm to Scrap Rocket Deal With Ukraine

Ukraine's Yuzhmash is contracted to manufacture 12 rockets for S7 Space's floating launch platform.
lonely lunatics

Mock Moon Flight Experiment Begins in Russia

The group will live, work and research in isolation from the rest of the world.
Zero gravity

Russian Spacecraft Arrives at International Space Station After Successful Launch

According to NASA, the team will conduct 250 experiments over the next six months.
Oil

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Renegade spacecraft. Deadly shootout in the North Caucasus. Rotenbergian anti-fraud.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.