Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Muscovites Ignoring Coronavirus Self-Isolation Rules Could Face Prison

By Reuters
Tass

Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The city government had announced a "high alert regime" and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital.

Those who return from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and other states showing possible "unfavorable" signs of coronavirus should self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days, Moscow city hall has said.

The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years.

It said authorities would be checking self-isolation through use of closed circuit TV cameras.

In an information sheet, the department said it was OK for residents in self-isolation to walk their dog, but at a time when there are fewest people in the streets, and wearing a face mask.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

CORONAVIRUS IN RUSSIA

Litany of Blunders: Treatment of Coronavirus Patient Highlights Russia’s Shortcomings

David Berov is the first known Russian national to test positive for coronavirus while in the country. He told The Moscow Times his story.
containing the spread

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition in Mass Coronavirus Quarantine

“Any person arriving from China must not leave their home or hotel for two weeks,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
spreading contagion

2 More Russians Infected With Coronavirus

A total of three Russian citizens are thought to have contracted the coronavirus.
matters into your own hands

Cossacks Patrol Central Russian ‘Chinatown’ for Coronavirus

The group is conducting patrols of Yekaterinburg's predominantly Chinese neighborhood for signs of coronavirus infection.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.