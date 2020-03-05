Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

First Moscow Coronavirus Patient Tests ‘Negative’

Updated:
David Berov is now free of the coronavirus. David Berov's personal archive

The first Russian national to test positive for the coronavirus while in the country has received a test result indicating he no longer has the virus, he told The Moscow Times on Thursday.

David Berov, 29, was quarantined in Moscow on Feb. 27, less than a week after returning from a ski trip in northern Italy, a hub for the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials had confirmed on Monday he was infected with the coronavirus.

Doctors plan to do two more tests to confirm that he is free of the virus and then discharge him, Berov told The Moscow Times.

Two patients, who are Chinese nationals, recovered last month. Another patient is an Italian exchange student who tested positive for the virus after arriving in Russia on Feb. 29. Students at St. Petersburg’s university dormitory where he had been staying have been placed under quarantine and banned from leaving the building.

The three other patients are Russians who contracted the virus onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

Berov’s positive diagnosis prompted questions over why he was hospitalized in a room with five other returnees from other hubs for the outbreak.

The head doctor who had informed Berov of his diagnosis was unable to say whether he had caught the coronavirus in Italy or in the hospital.

Moscow City Hall announced Tuesday that everyone arriving from coronavirus hubs showing symptoms will be placed in a newly built hospital that can accommodate patients in individual rooms.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

CORONAVIRUS CRASH

Russia’s RTS Falls Below 1,400 in the Worst Sell-Off Since 2008

Coronavirus pandemic fears are gripping emerging markets.
spreading contagion

2 More Russians Infected With Coronavirus

A total of three Russian citizens are thought to have contracted the coronavirus.
matters into your own hands

Cossacks Patrol Central Russian ‘Chinatown’ for Coronavirus

The group is conducting patrols of Yekaterinburg's predominantly Chinese neighborhood for signs of coronavirus infection.
CORONAVIRUS COSTS

Coronavirus Hits Russian Exports to China

Shipments stall as Russian border crossings are limited and Chinese demand slumps.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.