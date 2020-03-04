Putin’s Spending Boost Won’t Be Enough To Lift Russians Out of Poverty, Audit Chamber Warns

President Vladimir Putin’s new package of social spending initiatives will not be enough to hit the country’s ambitious poverty-reduction targets, a government watchdog has said.

In its assessment of the government’s spending plans for the next few years, the Audit Chamber said the package of new measures, such as higher allowances for new mothers to spend on housing or their children’s education, would still fall short of the government’s plan to lift an extra one million Russians out of poverty this year, news site RBC has reported.

The group said the government’s idea of the plan’s impact “may be overestimated [since] not all measures are aimed directly at low-income households.”

The government hopes to reduce the share of Russians living in poverty — defined as those with a monthly income below $180 — to 10.8%, an upgrade on its previous target for 2020 of 11.7%. In absolute terms, that would represent around 16 million Russians living below the threshold.