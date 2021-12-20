Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Public Procurement Kickbacks Total One-Third of Russia’s Budget Revenue – Survey

duma.gov.ru

Kickbacks in Russia’s public procurement system amount to one-third of Russia’s budget revenue, according to a survey published by the RBC news website Monday.

The Moscow Higher School of Economics’ (HSE) anonymous survey of 1,200 Russian companies found that 71% of them had encountered corruption during government procurement, according to RBC. Another 28% were unable to answer.

On average, kickbacks equaled 22.5% of the public contract’s total value, according to the survey.

The study estimated Russia’s total amount of bribes in public procurement at 6.6 trillion rubles ($88.9 billion).

That compares to 35.3% of Russia’s budget revenue of 18.7 trillion rubles and 6.2% of Russia’s GDP of 107 trillion rubles in 2020.

“The volume of corrupt payments in procurement is higher than the consolidated budget spending on education or healthcare,” RBC reported, citing HSE’s Institute for Public Administration and Governance.

The researchers explain that companies are forced to seek illegal ways to compete for state contracts due to intense competition and collusion between customers and suppliers, as well as between the bidders themselves.

“It’s more profitable for a supplier to collude in current conditions than to work on unique or innovative goods, works or services,” RBC quoted the study’s authors as saying.

Read more about: Corruption , Economy

Read more

Legacy revisited

Troika Laundering Claims Put Founder Vardanyan's Legacy in Focus

His public image as a businessman and philanthropist, carefully crafted over the years, is now under threat.
Corruption

Confiscated Dirty Money to Be Added to Russia's Pension Fund

Assets seized in corruption cases will be diverted into Russia’s pension fund as retirement ages are set to go up.
Corruption

Russian Media Spotlights Foreigners in Paradise Papers

Coverage of the Paradise Papers in Russia centered around Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, European and Latin American officials and pop stars.
Corruption

How the Gulag Lives On in Russia's Prison Economy (Op-ed)

In Russia, running a prison is a business

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.