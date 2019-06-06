Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Top Auditor Kudrin Blasts Corruption in Legal System

Alexei Kudrin ru_minfin / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russian economic growth is hampered by deep-seated corruption in the country’s legal system, the head of Russia’s auditing agency said Thursday.

Audit Chamber head Alexei Kudrin told a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum panel that corruption in the Russian judiciary system goes back centuries, pointing to one of the classic Russian poet Alexander Pushkin’s works as his favorite example.

“There are no stable rules, there’s no impartiality in … the arbitration of problematic disputes,” Kudrin, a former finance minister and prominent liberal economic voice, said.

Russian businesses overwhelmingly distrust the national legal and law enforcement system, according to business ombudsman Boris Titov’s recent survey of businesses submitted to President Vladimir Putin.

“Such an attitude toward a fundamental institution that is in fact the ultimate arbiter of justice shows that we have weak rule-of-law institutions,” Kudrin said, referring to the survey’s findings.

He said a criminal case into embezzlement against U.S. investor Michael Calvey, who had sought to attend the St. Petersburg forum despite his house arrest, was “a shock to the economy” that had doubled Russia’s capital flight in 2019.

“We need to take a host of measures every day to increase trust in businesses until there’s a breakthrough. Until there’s no breakthrough... investment won’t flow,” he said.

Read more about: Business , Economy , Calvey , Corruption

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

The Troika Laundromat Shows How Not to Combat Money Laundering

Focus on shady transactions, not the banks themselves.
Kudrin's take

Detention of Investor Is an 'Emergency' for Russian Economy, Kudrin Says

Michael Calvey was detained on Thursday after accusations of embezzlement.
Corruption

How the Gulag Lives On in Russia's Prison Economy (Op-ed)

In Russia, running a prison is a business
Corruption

Russia's Arrested Economy Minister Duped Over Rosneft 'Bribe,' Say Lawyers

Former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was unaware of the contents of briefcases he was given shortly before he was arrested on corruption...