Protestors Surround Russian Consulate in Istanbul After Syria Strike

Protestors surrounded the Russian consulate in Istanbul after a Syrian government airstrike killed 33 Turkish soldiers Thursday.

They chanted slogans against Russia which included accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a murderer.

