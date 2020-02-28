Russia Says Putin, Erdogan Discussed Deadly Strike: Syria Update

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone Friday after an attack on Turkish troops in Syria killed at least 33 soldiers and wounded dozens of others. Russia denied involvement, but Turkey’s top defense official said Moscow, which backs the Syrian regime, knew the whereabouts of Turkish troops and that attacks on Turkish soldiers continued even after a warning was issued in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province. Erdogan has been careful so far not to publicly blame Russia and vowed to strike back against Syrian government forces. Turkish officials warned Thursday’s attack could lead them to allow more refugees from Syria across its borders to Europe. Below are highlights of what’s taking place since Thursday’s clashes in Turkish local time: Key developments Putin, Erdogan held “detailed” discussions on Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

Turkey says 309 Syrian forces have been killed in retaliation since Thursday’s clashes

Turkish stocks, lira and bonds slumped as geopolitical risks added to virus woes plaguing risky assets

Turkish officials show growing frustration with Europe, saying it’s getting hard to hold refugees

EU foreign policy chief calls for de-escalation of tensions in Syria Russia says Putin, Erdogan spoke by phone on Idlib (1:09 p.m.) Erdogan called Putin to discuss the crisis Friday and the two had a “detailed” discussion, Lavrov told a Moscow news conference. “It was devoted to the need to do everything to fulfill the original agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Lavrov said, referring to the 2018 agreement with Turkey.

Lavrov expressed Russia’s “deepest condolences” for the deaths of the Turkish servicemen. While Russia is doing all it can to protect Turkish forces in Idlib, it can’t prevent the Syrian government from striking “terrorists” on its soil, he said. ‘No change’ in Turkish policy on refugees (12:54 p.m.) Turkey’s policy on refugees and immigrants hasn’t changed, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy says in an emailed statement. However, the recent developments have increased the refugee pressure on Turkey, Aksoy said. “Some immigrants and refugees have started moving toward our Western borders. In case the situation deteriorates, this risk will continue to escalate.” Turkey’s defense minister disputes Russian account (12:14 p.m.) The attack against Turkish troops in Idlib, Syria occurred even as Russian officers on the ground were informed of their positions, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying by state media. “During the attack, there were no armed groups around our troops. Following the first strike, another warning was issued, but the attack continued,” Akar said. “Even ambulances were hit during these airstrikes.” In response to the attack, Turkish forces targeted more than 200 Syrian military locations with heavy fire from ground forces, planes and drones, Akar said. The attacks have “neutralized” 309 Syrian soldiers as they hit five helicopters, 23 tanks and aerial defense systems, the minister said. Stoltenberg calls on Syria, Russia to halt airstrikes (11:47 a.m.) Russia and the Assad regime must stop all airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province and de-escalate the crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with BBC Radio. “I call on the Assad regime and Russia to stop all the airstrikes and to engage in a constructive manner in UN-led efforts to find a lasting peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria. There is no doubt that Russia is playing an active role in Syria and also in Idlib province,” he said. Earlier, Stoltenberg “urged all parties to deescalate this dangerous situation” in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to a NATO statement EU calls for Idlib de-escalation (11:28 a.m.) Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said in a Twitter post that the bloc “calls on all sides for rapid de-escalation and regret all loss of life.”