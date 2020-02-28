Support The Moscow Times!
Activists Evoke Stalin's Terror in Perfume

The scent of Terror: Activists have created a perfume with notes of gunpowder, damp basements, and ash to protest plans to turn a former Soviet courthouse into an upscale perfume store.

The location, 23 Nikolskaya street in Moscow, is infamous for being the centerpiece of Stalin's purges, as tens of thousands were sentenced to die here.

