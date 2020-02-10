Support The Moscow Times!
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Updated:
Deadly collision

Two Russian children — a 12-year-old boy and six-year-old girl — were killed in a head-on speedboat collision in the Thai resort island of Phuket, local media reported Monday.

Twenty-two other tourists were hospitalized with injuries as authorities investigated the incident, according to the outlet Phuket News.

Global treatment

Belarussian refineries will buy Russian crude oil at global prices, the country’s state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi as saying.

Krutoi was commenting on the outcome of Friday’s talks between Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belly landing

A Boeing 737 airliner with 94 people on board made a hard landing in northwestern Russia, carrier UTair said, but no one was badly hurt.

It said the airliner, arriving at Usinsk airport in the republic of Komi about 1,500 kilometers from Moscow, made the hard landing because of wind shear — a sudden change of wind velocity and/or direction.

Usinsk Online / TASS

MP’s death

Russian lawmaker Airat Khairullin, 49, was killed in a helicopter crash in his home region of Tatarstan some 850 kilometers east of Moscow on Friday, parliamentary and local officials told news agencies.

Khairullin, who was a senior member of the State Duma and the ruling United Russia party, was on board with two others who survived the crash with serious injuries.

Artistic resistance

Police in Moscow detained a group of activists wearing face paint outside the presidential administration building to protest the Russian capital’s widespread surveillance network.

The activists’ campaign, inspired by a similar artistic drive in London, advises followers to paint their faces with bright, asymmetric patterns and thick black marks to trick facial recognition.

Includes reporting from Reuters.

