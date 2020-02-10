News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Deadly collision

Two Russian children — a 12-year-old boy and six-year-old girl — were killed in a head-on speedboat collision in the Thai resort island of Phuket, local media reported Monday.

Twenty-two other tourists were hospitalized with injuries as authorities investigated the incident, according to the outlet Phuket News.

Global treatment

Belarussian refineries will buy Russian crude oil at global prices, the country’s state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi as saying.

Krutoi was commenting on the outcome of Friday’s talks between Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belly landing

A Boeing 737 airliner with 94 people on board made a hard landing in northwestern Russia, carrier UTair said, but no one was badly hurt.

It said the airliner, arriving at Usinsk airport in the republic of Komi about 1,500 kilometers from Moscow, made the hard landing because of wind shear — a sudden change of wind velocity and/or direction.