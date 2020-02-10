Support The Moscow Times!
2 Russian Children Killed in Thai Boat Crash

Twenty-one other tourists were hospitalized with injuries, the Russian Embassy in Thailand said. Eakkapop Thongtub / thephuketnews.com

Two Russian children have been killed in a head-on speedboat collision in the Thai resort island of Phuket, authorities said Monday.

The Phuket News outlet, citing a tourism police official, identified the victims as a 12-year-old boy and six-year-old girl.

Russia’s Embassy in Thailand said one of the hospitals that treated the injured had confirmed the deaths of two children.

Twenty-one tourists were hospitalized with injuries, it added.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the law enforcement authority that handles major crimes, has announced an inspection into the incident.

Security camera footage shared by Russian-speaking news outlets showed the moment of the collision.

