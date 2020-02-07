Russia Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Falls

Russia’s Central Bank has cut interest rates for the sixth time in a row as it continues to respond to slower-than-expected inflation.

Russia’s key rate will fall to 6% on Monday from its current level of 6.25%, the Bank said Friday. The latest decision, taken at a meeting of the Bank’s governing board in Moscow, means rates have been cut on each of its last six meetings.

The Bank said it remained open to further cuts in future months in order to counter weak inflation, which came in at 2.4% in January — well below the Bank’s 4% target.

In its first decision of 2020, the Bank also commented on the health of the global economy in an official statement, saying: “Risks associated with trade disputes have somewhat abated. Nonetheless, the risk of a further slowdown in global economic growth persists, including under the influence of geopolitical factors, intensified volatility in global commodity and financial markets, which may affect the exchange rate and inflation expectations. The coronavirus situation will be an additional uncertainty factor over next quarters.”