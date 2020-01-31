Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 200 people in China continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border Friday. In a bid to contain the outbreak, Russia has closed its Far East border with China, banned Chinese tour groups from coming to Russia and stopped issuing e-visas to Chinese citizens. Demand for face masks in Russia has risen thirteenfold over the past week.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus : — As of Friday, Jan. 31, Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said a total of 236 people have been examined for the suspected virus. Nearly 100 of them have been diagnosed with unrelated respiratory diseases, influenza or the seasonal coronavirus. — In addition to observing personal hygiene, the consumer protection watchdog advised against loose hair, as well as kissing and hugging in public. — The Kremlin said Friday that the situation is cause for “serious concern” and that “special measures” for addressing the threat of the coronavirus are necessary. — Apple and Chinese phone manufacturers stopped deliveries into Russia for two weeks, the Kommersant business daily reported.