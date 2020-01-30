Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Is Testing Air Passengers in Coronavirus Scare

Moscow airport officials are testing incoming passengers with thermal cameras for the coronavirus amid fears that the deadly disease could spread to Russia.

There are no reported cases yet of the coronavirus in Russia, but the number of cases worldwide has already exceeded 7,000 as of Jan. 30.

Russia is negotiating for the evacuation of its 140 citizens who are trapped in a quarantine in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Read more about: Coronavirus

More videos

Generation Gulag

One-Way Ticket to the U.S.S.R. | Generation Gulag: Liliane Jeanne Monit

In the years after World War II, Soviet recruiters traveled the world, convincing those who’d fled the Bolshevik Revolution to return. Liliane’s father...
20 YEARS OF PUTIN

Kremlin Releases New Footage of Putin’s 2001 Visit to Bush in Texas

Newly released footage from the Kremlin shows Putin having a grand old time with Bush in Crawford, Texas.
WW2

Russians Mourn 500,000 Buried in Mass Grave After Siege of Leningrad

On the 76th anniversary of the Siege of Leningrad, Russians honored those who perished.
BLAST FROM THE PAST

Young People Take Back Soviet 'Kommunalkas'

Soviet Kommunalka apartments — each one housing several families — are still very much a thing in Russia's big cities.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.