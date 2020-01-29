Support The Moscow Times!
Former Officers Detained Over Investigative Journalist Golunov’s Framing

Updated:
Golunov and his lawyer have accused the authorities of inaction while investigating the fabricated drug charges against him. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Moscow police have detained five former officers as part of a criminal case on falsification of evidence against journalist Ivan Golunov, the Meduza news website reported Wednesday.

Golunov, an investigative journalist for Meduza, was arrested in June on fabricated drug charges and released days later after an unprecedented public outcry. Police dropped all charges against him, Golunov and his lawyer have accused the authorities of inaction while investigating the charges.

Golunov confirmed the news of the detentions with the outlet.

The officers were brought to the Investigative Committee for questioning, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Earlier, investigators launched a criminal case into abuse of power against the officers who detained Golunov. 

President Vladimir Putin last month announced criminal charges against five police officers who had arrested Golunov but didn’t specify which charges they were. 

