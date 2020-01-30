Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Officers Charged With Framing Investigative Journalist Golunov

Golunov and his lawyer have accused the authorities of inaction while investigating the fabricated drug charges against him. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Five former Moscow police officers have been criminally charged with framing anti-corruption journalist Ivan Golunov, Russia's Investigative Committee said Thursday.

Golunov, an investigative journalist for Meduza, was arrested in June on fabricated drug charges and released days later after an unprecedented public outcry. Police dropped all charges against him, fired the officers involved in his arrest and opened a criminal case into the falsified charges.

Moscow's Basmanny district court has charged Denis Konovalov, Akbar Sergaliev, Roman Feofanov, Maxim Umetbayev and Igor Lyakhovets with abuse of power, falsification of evidence and drug trafficking.

As officers for Moscow's anti-drug-trafficking department, the five men had all been directly involved with Golunov's arrest and were fired after the case against him was closed. They did not plead guilty during questioning, Interfax reported.

The Investigative Committee said that the drugs planted on Golunov last June had been illegally acquired, stored and transported by the police.

“The criminal case that I have been seeking for so long with the support of the media and the public has happened, and this is very good. Let's hope that the case will go to court," Golunov had told the RBC news website Wednesday after the five men were detained.

President Vladimir Putin last month announced criminal charges against the five officers who had arrested Golunov but didn’t specify which charges they were. 

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

GOLUNOV ARREST

What Detained Reporter Ivan Golunov Has Meant for Russian Journalism

“We only know all of this because of Vanya.”
Officials react

Putin Ally Says Drugs Case Against Russian Journalist a 'Very Bad Story'

The comments are likely to encourage supporters of Golunov who believe he was framed.
Weighing in

Kremlin Says ‘Errors Are Possible’ in Golunov Case

“Errors can never be ruled out,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the police's handling of the investigative reporter's arrest.
Open letter

200 Russian Journalists Protest 'Clampdown on Free Speech' After Kommersant Firings

The scandal was sparked Monday when two veteran journalists were fired over an article about a political reshuffle.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.