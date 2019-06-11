Russian Police Drop Case Against Investigative Journalist After Public Outcry

The anti-corruption reporter's detention and charging last week led to a national outcry among Russian journalists and human rights activists, who described it as a case against media freedom. His colleagues at the Meduza news website had said they believed the evidence against him was fabricated as punishment for his investigations.

Russia’s Interior Ministry has ruled to end the drug trafficking case against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, Russian media reported Tuesday.

Golunov will be released from house arrest today, Interfax quoted Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev as saying.

Kolokoltsev said an internal inquiry into the detention was underway and that he had suspended the police officers involved.

The minister also said in a statement he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to sack two high-ranking Moscow police generals over the case.

"I believe that the rights of every citizen, regardless of their profession, must be protected," said Kolokoltsev.

Russian journalists, human rights activists and public figures welcomed the decision Tuesday, saying that the reversal represented a rare victory in a country where journalists critical of authorities have led a dangerous existence since the 1990s.

"Together, we did the incredible: We stopped the prosecution of an innocent person," Meduza's editorial leadership said in a statement shortly after the ruling. "This is only the beginning, and there is a lot of work to be done so that what has happened never happens again."

"I am happy, I'm crying. We understand perfectly that this happened thanks to the efforts of hundreds and thousands of people. Huge gratitude to all of them," Galina Timchenko, Meduza's general director, told Interfax.