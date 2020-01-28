Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Blocks Chinese Tour Groups as Coronavirus Spreads

Updated:
China’s National Immigration Administration encouraged citizens Tuesday to reconsider the timing of overseas travel to reduce cross-border movement and help contain the new coronavirus. Wu Hong / EPA / TASS

Russia is blocking organized tour groups from China over a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 100 lives, the state-run TASS news agency cited Russia’s travel industry union as saying Tuesday.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central city of Wuhan has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China. China’s National Immigration Administration encouraged citizens Tuesday to reconsider the timing of overseas travel to reduce cross-border movement and help contain the new coronavirus.

Russian travel agencies stopped accepting new tour groups from China on Monday and will block their entry into the country starting Tuesday, the travel industry union was quoted as saying.

“Some groups were sent to us yesterday,” the union was quoted as saying. “Currently, all Chinese group trips have been stopped.”

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the creation of a coronavirus prevention and control task force. 

Mishustin on Monday instructed Russia’s consumer protection watchdog to draft a prevention and control plan by Wednesday and members of the task force to provide regular updates on the virus.

Moscow city authorities put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites over fears of the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday.

"We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse. When alarming signs appear, emergency medical teams will be sent to carry out a thorough examination," he wrote on his website.

Three regions in Russia's Far East have also closed their borders with China until Feb. 7, TASS cited the governor of Khabarovsk region as saying Tuesday. The closures affect border crossings in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Khabarovsk and Amur regions, TASS said.

Severe travel restrictions have been put in place in several Chinese cities since the start of the outbreak. Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the quickly spreading coronavirus. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

