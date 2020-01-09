Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Extends U.S. Investor Calvey's House Arrest Through Feb. 13

By Reuters
Calvey's nearly year-long saga has triggered unease among Russia’s business and investment community and stoked tensions between Moscow and Washington.  Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court on Thursday ruled to keep U.S. investor Michael Calvey under house arrest until Feb. 13, facing charges of embezzlement, the TASS news agency reported.

A Baring Vostok official representative described the decision as "unjustified."

Calvey and other executives at private equity group Baring Vostok were detained in February 2019. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny. The nearly year-long saga has triggered unease among Russia’s business and investment community and stoked tensions between Moscow and Washington. 

Calvey was placed under house arrest in April, after two months in jail, while Baring Vostok manager Phillipe Depal was moved from jail to house arrest in August.

Read more about: Calvey

Read more

Court Case

Vostochny Bank Files Lawsuit Against Detained U.S. Executive Michael Calvey

The bank is claiming an amount of $155 million.
Unsavory tradition

Russia’s Top Auditor Kudrin Blasts Corruption in Legal System

“There are no stable rules, there’s no impartiality in … the arbitration of problematic disputes,” Kudrin said.
Calvey case

Arrested U.S. Investor's Cameo Casts Shadow Over Putin’s Davos

Calvey may get a chance to tell his side of the story after the Kremlin said it wants to see him at the International Economic Forum.
opinion
Maria Zheleznova and Vladimir Ruvinsky

Why Reading the Kremlin’s Code Language Has Become so Difficult

Constant infighting between different factions is resulting in confusing signals being sent out — as in the case of investor Michael Calvey.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.