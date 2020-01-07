Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Archaeologists Uncover Rare Amazon Warrior Women Burial

Items that were found buried with the warrior women include more than 30 iron arrowheads, iron knives, as well as pieces of horse harnesses and horse bridle hooks. Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Archeology

Archeologists have for the first time discovered three generations of ancient Amazon women warriors buried in a single tomb around 2,500 years ago in present-day Russia.

Experts say the women warriors, who belonged to a nomadic people that dominated Eurasia called the Scythians, may have inspired the Amazons depicted in Greek mythology. A Russian Academy of Sciences expedition has in the past decade uncovered the graves of 11 young Scythian Amazons in southwestern Russia, lead archeologist Valery Gulyayev said.

The four Amazon women warriors were afforded the same burial rites as their male counterparts, lead archeologist Valery Gulyayev said. RAS Institute of Archeology

“We [are coming] across burials with four Amazons of such different ages for the first time,” Gulyayev said in a press release last month announcing the early results of the decade-long expedition in the Voronezh region. 

The youngest of the buried Amazons was aged 12-13, the Academy of Sciences’ institute of archeology said. Two of the three older women were about 20-25 and 30-35 when they died. 

The 30-35 year old Scythian warrior was buried alongside a bronze mirror, two spears and a glass bead bracelet. She was buried in a pose called the “horseman,” with her legs positioned to look like she’s on horseback.

The oldest woman warrior was around 40-50 years old, an age that Gulyayev says is past the average life expectancy for ancient Scythians. She was buried with an ornate golden headdress that Gulyayev said was uniquely well-preserved.

“We have come across an enigma: we have two women in their prime of life, one is a teenager and the other is a woman quite old for the Scythian epoch,” Gulyayev said. 

Other items that were found buried with the warrior women include more than 30 iron arrowheads, iron knives, pieces of horse harnesses and horse bridle hooks.

The four Amazon women warriors were afforded the same burial rites as their male counterparts, Gulyayev said.

Several vessels found alongside some of the remains helped the archaeologists date their burial period to the fourth century B.C.

“It is not clear how they could die at the same moment… There are some marks of the tuberculosis and brucellosis, but these illnesses cannot cause death simultaneously,” Gulyayev said. 

“That is why we still cannot understand what the cause of death was and why four women of different ages were buried at the same time,” he said.

Read more about: History

Read more

look back

Old Moscow and St. Petersburg Through an American Photographer's Lens

Colorized photos show a long-gone side of Soviet Moscow and St. Petersburg.
in photos

In Photos: Everyday Life in Postwar Leningrad

By looking at these photos, one would hardly guess that the Siege of Leningrad had ended just two years earlier.
20 years of putin

‘He Tried to Fire Putin Twice’: Yeltsin’s Chief of Staff Remembers the 1990s

Valentin Yumashev has made headlines for his candid quotes about Putin's rise to power.
In Photos

Moscow Re-Enacts Famous 1941 Military Parade on Red Square

Some 4,000 people put on their most historically accurate uniforms to re-enact the famous Soviet military parade.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.