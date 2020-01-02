Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

IS Claims Responsibility for New Year Attack on Police in Ingushetia

The attack happened in Magas, the capital of Ingushetia. TASS

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police traffic post in the capital of Russia’s republic of Ingushetia in the North Caucasus on New Year’s Eve, the Site Intelligence Group reported.

Two men reportedly drove into a policeman manning the post in Magas before attacking his colleagues with knives. One law enforcement official died, while three more are currently being treated for their injuries. Local media reported that one of the attackers was killed in the incident, while the second has been arrested.

Site Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist activities, said that IS on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack in the predominantly Muslim Ingushetia. In an online statement, IS claimed that two policemen were killed, contradicting the reports in Russian media about one police casualty.

At a meeting of the anti-terrorist commission on Jan. 1, Ingushetia’s Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Zhulyaev said the attack was carried out by Mikail Miziev, 18, and Akhmed Imagozhev, 23. According to Interfax, Miziev died, and was the son of a director of a center of cultural development in Ingushetia, were searches took place shortly after the attack.

Police have frequently been targeted by militants in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region. In 2018, two National Guard servicemen were killed by a grenade explosion in the Ingush town of Nazran.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Read more about: Ingushetia

Read more

OFF AIR

Russian State News Agency Sputnik Shuts Estonia Operations

Staff quit because they said they were under the scrutiny of local police.
2020 LOOK AHEAD

Russia in 2020: Where Are All the Foreign Banks?

Foreign banks in Russia generate huge profits, so why are there not more of them?
New Year

Russia Welcomes 2020 With Fireworks and Festivities

Street celebrations took place across the country.
NO RAYS

St. Petersburg Sees Just 2.5 Hours of Sunlight in December

Despite the darkness, 2019 was among the warmest years on record.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.