St. Petersburg Sees Just 2.5 Hours of Sunlight in December

St. Petersburg barely got a glimmer of sunlight this month, with the rays peeking out of the clouds for a measly 2.5 hours over four days in December, forecasters said Monday.
Despite the month-long darkness, 2019 was among the warmest years on record, the 78.ru news channel quoted St. Petersburg’s chief forecaster Alexander Kolesnikov as saying.
The sun in Russia’s second-biggest city still shone for longer than in Moscow last year, when it appeared for just six minutes in December 2017.
The Russian capital is this year reeling from a lack of traditional snow coverage, with municipal authorities resorting to trucking in heaps of snow for the holiday season.