Russians Drink Quarter of Year’s Champagne Over New Year – RIA

Northern Russians drink the most champagne, the study showed. Pixabay

Russians drink nearly one-quarter of all champagne consumed in a given year during New Year’s celebrations, according to research by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency published Monday.

Around 215 million bottles of champagne — approximately two per every adult — are sold in Russia every year, the news agency reported. It found that Russians drink on average two glasses of champagne during the winter holidays.

RIA counted champagne consumption during the New Year festivities by comparing the amount of bottles bought in December and January with the amount bought in February-November.

Russia’s frigid northern regions and the Far East scored highest while Muslim-majority regions in southern Russia scored lowest on RIA’s champagne consumption list. 



