News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday imposing sanctions on firms laying pipe for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The pipeline seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route.

Germany's finance minister and vice chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said Berlin "firmly rejects" U.S. sanctions. Russia's Foreign Ministry also said that Moscow "will continue to implement its economic projects regardless of anyone's sanctions."

Nationalist leanings

The suspect behind last week’s shooting attack on the FSB security agency in Moscow may have been a member of a nationalist group advocating unity among Russians, Ukrainians and Belarussians, unnamed FSB sources who examined his computer and smartphone have told media.

The National Liberation Movement (NOD), whose flag was found in Yevgeny Manyurov’s home, has denied any connection with the attack.

Big deal

In a major breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine have reached a new deal for Moscow to supply Europe with 225 billion cubic meters of gas via Ukraine for at least five years and pay a $2.9 billion settlement by Dec. 29.