The Moscow FSB Shooting: What We Know So Far

A gunman opened fire at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening, killing one officer and wounding five others, including one civilian. An unverified video depicted officers exchanging gunfire and appearing to kill the alleged shooter behind a column. Other videos showed the FSB building being sprayed with gunfire and the moment a black-clad man resembling an officer was hit while running from a column to a parking lot.

Это Евгений Манюров. Сегодня он устроил перестрелку возле здания ФСБ в Москве, в которой погиб один человек, ещё несколько были ранены.



Уезжая сегодня из дома, Евгений заявил матери, что отправляется на соревнования по стрельбе. pic.twitter.com/aSlC7lYZzt — baza (@bazabazon) December 19, 2019

Here’s what we know about the shooting in the heart of Moscow as of early Friday: What happened? — The gunman opened fire near the entrance of the FSB headquarters on Lubyanka Square, a busy shopping district popular with tourists. He killed one FSB officer and wounded five other people, including one civilian. — The FSB said the lone shooter did not enter the building. — AFP correspondents heard gunfire continuing after the FSB announced that the shooter had been “neutralized.” Reuters said their reporters heard several gunshots followed by what sounded like an explosion. Who’s the shooter? — Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, a native of the Moscow region town of Podolsk, according to the Ren TV news channel. — Authorities seized five weapons, including two semi-automatic rifles, two shotguns and one non-lethal pistol from Manyurov’s apartment, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported. — “He worked for various security firms in the last few years, but he had quit all of them,” Manyurov’s mother told Komsomolskaya Pravda. “He was recently unemployed and communicated with some Arabs on the phone; I didn’t understand anything since he spoke with them in English.” — A Yevgeny Manyurov recently placed third in a shooting competition held by a Soviet-era patriotic paramilitary sports group that President Vladimir Putin reinstated in 2009.

— The Baza Telegram channel said Manyurov had allegedly told his mother on the day of the deadly incident that he was attending a shooting practice. “I've noticed he's been kind of agitated lately,” Baza cited his mother as saying. — Manyurov’s father told the 112 Telegram channel that his son might have been “zombified.” According to his father, Manyurov spend time working as a security guard at the United Arab Emirates' Embassy, where he reportedly started to develop an “eastern” accent.