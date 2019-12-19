Gunman Opens Fire in Central Moscow, Killing at Least 1 Near FSB Building

At least one person has been killed in a shooting in downtown Moscow on Thursday evening, local media have reported.
An unidentified gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle in the lobby of the Federal Security Services (FSB) building before fleeing the scene, the RBC news website cited an police source as saying.
The 112 Telegram channel reports that three members of the security services were killed in the shooting according to preliminary information. Russia's Health Ministry has announced that two FSB members were critically injured, Interfax reported.
A video of the incident depicts people fleeing the scene with gunfire heard in the background.
The streets around the site have been blocked off.
The Baza Telegram channel reports that there were three shooters, two of whom have been killed. One shooter reportedly escaped to a parking lot near the FSB building and was surrounded by security forces.
The FSB has announced that there was one shooter and he has been killed, Russian media have reported.
The shooting took place on the eve of Russia's Day of Security Forces, celebrated Dec. 20. President Vladimir Putin was attending a concert on Thursday evening dedicated to the holiday at the Grand Kremlin Palace.
This article is being updated.