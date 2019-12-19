Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Gunman Opens Fire in Central Moscow, Killing at Least 1 Near FSB Building

At least one person has been killed in a shooting in downtown Moscow on Thursday evening, local media have reported. 

An unidentified gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle in the lobby of the Federal Security Services (FSB) building before fleeing the scene, the RBC news website cited an police source as saying.

The 112 Telegram channel reports that three members of the security services were killed in the shooting according to preliminary information. Russia's Health Ministry has announced that two FSB members were critically injured, Interfax reported.

A video of the incident depicts people fleeing the scene with gunfire heard in the background.

The streets around the site have been blocked off.

The Baza Telegram channel reports that there were three shooters, two of whom have been killed. One shooter reportedly escaped to a parking lot near the FSB building and was surrounded by security forces.

The FSB has announced that there was one shooter and he has been killed, Russian media have reported.

The shooting took place on the eve of Russia's Day of Security Forces, celebrated Dec. 20. President Vladimir Putin was attending a concert on Thursday evening dedicated to the holiday at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

This article is being updated.

Read more

notice me

Putin’s End-of-Year Press Conference, in Photos

Journalists took drastic measures to catch Putin's eye and stand out from the crowd.
Marathon presser

Putin’s End-of-Year Press Conference, in Quotes

We watched all four hours so you don’t have to.
New energy

World’s First Floating Nuclear Plant Goes Online in Russia – Rosatom

The plant, which environmentalists call the “Chernobyl on ice” and “nuclear Titanic,” will supply about 100,000 people with energy.
2019 in review

Russia’s People of the Year 2019

The Moscow Times asked some of Russia’s leading commentators to name their person of the year in society, politics, business and sport.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.