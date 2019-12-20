Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Upholds U.S.-Israeli Woman’s 7.5-Year Airport Marijuana Sentence

Moscow airport authorities had found 9.6 grams of cannabis in Issachar’s luggage during her layover from New Delhi to Tel Aviv in April. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

A court in Moscow has upheld U.S.-Israeli tourist Naama Issachar’s seven-and-a-half year prison sentence on drugs charges Thursday in a case that has strained ties between Russia and Israel.

Naama Issachar, 25, was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling last month. Moscow airport authorities had found 9.6 grams of cannabis in Issachar’s luggage during her layover from New Delhi to Tel Aviv in April.

A Moscow District Court judge ruled to reject Issachar’s appeal Thursday evening. 

Issachar told the court that the authorities who detained her in April did not provide her with a translator or a lawyer, The Associated Press reported. In her last word, Issachar called the accusations “completely absurd” because she had no access to her luggage and asked the court to overturn her sentence, the Mediazona news website reported.

“I’ve been behind bars for nearly nine months in an unknown, alien country, deprived of the most basic rights and needs,” she was quoted as saying.

Russia in October had asked Israel to swap a suspected Russian hacker for Issachar. Israel, however, extradited the suspected hacker to the U.S. to face charges of credit card fraud.

“Despite the disappointment of the court verdict – I am not giving up,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Issachar’s mother, his office tweeted

“I will continue to do everything to bring Naama back home,” Netanyahu said.

President Vladimir Putin could personally decide Issachar’s fate, possibly after January, Bloomberg reported in November. He is scheduled to travel to Israel for talks with Netanyahu next month. 

Netanyahu is considering a 19th-century plot of land built for Russian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem as a “gift” to Putin in exchange for his help with releasing Issachar, The Jerusalem Post reported Friday.

Read more about: Israel , Drugs , Court case

Read more

Swap canceled

Israel Extradites Suspected Russian Hacker to U.S. in Snub to Moscow

Russia had asked Israel to exchange Burkov for Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to Russian prison on drug-smuggling charges.
drug possession

Russia Sentences U.S.-Israeli Woman to 7.5 Years Over Airport Marijuana Possession

Issachar was arrested in April during a layover in a Moscow airport and accused of having 9 grams of cannabis in her bag.
Illicit carry-on

Russia Fines U.S. Student With Drug Possession Over Medical Marijuana

She was allegedly found in possession of 19.05 grams of cannabis during an airport search.
Drugs

Russian Police Bust Nationwide Online Drug Ring

Twenty-seven people were arrested and 345 kilograms of synthetic drugs confiscated.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.