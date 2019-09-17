Russia Fines U.S. Student With Drug Possession Over Medical Marijuana

Update: A court in St. Petersburg has fined Lorber 15,000 rubles ($230) after finding her guilty of illegal drug possession, the city court system's press service wrote on its Telegram channel.

A New York-based film student has been charged with drug possession in St. Petersburg for allegedly bringing medical marijuana into the country.

Russia bans the circulation of drugs including marijuana and other cannabinoids, whose use is legalized in certain U.S. states and European countries. U.S. citizen Audrey Elizabeth Lorber was allegedly found in possession of 19.05 grams of cannabis, purchased in the U.S., during searches at Pulkovo Airport.