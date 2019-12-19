Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Calls Trump's Impeachment Allegations 'Dreamt Up'

“[The Democrats] accused him of plotting with Russia, and when that turned out not to be true, they made up pressure on Ukraine.” Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expects his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's to remain in office despite the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

Putin said the allegations against Trump are "dreamt up" and that he believes the U.S. Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.

“I am not so sure his presidency is ending. This is an example of partisan infighting. The party who lost the election, [the Democrats], is using other methods to achieve their goals,” he said to reporters during his annual press conference. “They accused him of plotting with Russia, and when that turned out not to be true, they made up pressure on Ukraine.”

“If you want to support Ukraine, give them money, but not at our expense,” he added.

He said that Moscow is ready to extend the New START arms control treaty with Washington, saying that “there will be nothing at all in the world that holds back the arms race” if the treaty isn't extended.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Putin , Trump

Read more

opinion
Vladimir Frolov

What to Expect From The Helsinki Summit (Op-ed)

The Kremlin’s expectations are high — too high, given the limited scope of the discussion.
Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Putin Ready to Meet Trump in Vietnam

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also announced plans to discuss North Korea, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at APEC
Putin

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

The magazine's usual patrician mascot has strangely transformed into Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley, a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin

Trump and Putin: More Than a ‘Reset’

With the official start of the Trump era, Russia’s leadership is celebrating a moral victory over the world’s liberal order and expecting its current...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.