Putin Calls Trump's Impeachment Allegations 'Dreamt Up'

Putin said the allegations against Trump are "dreamt up" and that he believes the U.S. Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expects his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's to remain in office despite the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

“I am not so sure his presidency is ending. This is an example of partisan infighting. The party who lost the election, [the Democrats], is using other methods to achieve their goals,” he said to reporters during his annual press conference. “They accused him of plotting with Russia, and when that turned out not to be true, they made up pressure on Ukraine.”

“If you want to support Ukraine, give them money, but not at our expense,” he added.

He said that Moscow is ready to extend the New START arms control treaty with Washington, saying that “there will be nothing at all in the world that holds back the arms race” if the treaty isn't extended.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.