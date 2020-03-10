Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Has Told Russia He Cannot Visit for Victory Day in May, Kremlin Says

By Reuters
Updated:
Putin has said that it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend the commemorative event in Moscow. Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow did not yet know who would represent the United States at the commemorative event.

Trump had wrestled with the decision on whether to go, U.S. officials said. He had wanted to go but faced pressure from advisers not to embark on such a journey.

The first two years of Trump's presidency were consumed with an investigation into whether his presidential campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Trump survived the Russia probe, only to be impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives for seeking to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him of the allegations in February.

While Trump has maintained sanctions on Russia, he has faced criticism from Democrats over what they consider a softer attitude toward Putin, who the president says he wants to get along with.

Former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Trump has a reason for not criticizing Putin.

"President Trump understands that President Putin does not like to be insulted. Putin takes it very personally. He harbors a grudge. He doesn't forget. And he will find some way of getting some degree of revenge," she said.

Read more about: Putin , Trump

Read more

No new friends

Russian Lawmakers Discouraged From Foreign Contacts at Victory Day Events – Reports

Putin's adviser reportedly sent instructions to lawmakers “so that there’s no independent activity during the holidays.”
Relations reset

Putin Says He Senses Trump Genuinely Wants to Repair Ties With Russia

Putin's comments came ahead of his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State in Sochi.
opinion
Yury Barmin

Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

The Syrian War is turning into a war for Syria.
Putin

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak in defense of Russia’s...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.