A Russian banker awaiting trial on organized crime charges has taken out a full-page newspaper ad to give a New Year’s Eve warning to businesspeople that they too could face a similar fate. Alexander Popov’s message in the Vedomosti business daily Wednesday comes as Russian authorities consider limiting the use of organized-crime laws in corporate disputes and economic crimes. President Vladimir Putin extended punishments, including adding life sentences, for crime bosses this year.

A full-page ad in today’s @Vedomosti, commissioned by the head of a regional bank, currently in jail: “Happy New Year, dear businessmen! The end of December: gifts, traffic jams, parties. You are getting ready to go on vacation, but tomorrow you can go to prison.” pic.twitter.com/TLdsjgy5aO — Ivan Nechepurenko (@INechepurenko) December 18, 2019

Popov, Tolyattikhimbank’s executive for nearly two decades until this fall, faces up to 20 years on suspicion of major fraud and tax evasion in addition to creating and participating in an organized criminal group. Moscow’s Basmanny district court extended his pre-trial detention until Feb. 1, 2020. “Happy New Year, dear businessmen! The end of December: gifts, traffic jams, parties,” opens Popov’s ad shared by New York Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko. “You’re getting ready to go on vacation, but tomorrow you can go to prison,” Popov continues.

