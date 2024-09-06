Court Freezes Shares of Raiffeisen’s Russian Division, Delaying Sale

A Russian court froze the shares of Raiffeisenbank’s Russian subsidiary, further stalling the sale of the largest Western bank still operating in the country, the lender’s Austrian parent company said Thursday.

“A Russian court has today issued a preliminary injunction, by which shares of AO Raiffeisenbank are subject to a transfer ban with immediate effect,” Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said in a statement.

“This complicates the sales process in which RBI seeks to sell a controlling stake in AO Raiffeisenbank — and will inevitably lead to further delays,” it added.

RBI has faced challenges in exiting Russia after announcing plans last year to sell or spin off its Russian subsidiary under pressure from European and U.S. authorities.