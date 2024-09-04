Kremlin Approves Sale of Unilever’s Russian Subsidiary – RBC

Moscow has approved the sale of British consumer goods giant Unilever’s Russian subsidiary at a steep discount, the RBC business news outlet reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, halted imports, exports and advertising in Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. However, it stopped short of a full exit, warning that its assets would end up in the hands of the Russian state.

According to RBC, Russia’s foreign investment commission approved the sale of Unilever Rus — which employs around 3,000 people — at a price somewhere between 35 billion and 40 billion rubles ($391-447 million).

A buyer has been determined but remains unnamed, according to one of RBC’s sources.