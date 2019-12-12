Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats in Row Over Berlin Killing

By Reuters
Mikhail Dzhaparidze / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would expel two German diplomats from Moscow in a tit-for-tat response after Berlin last week ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

Germany announced the expulsions last week over what it said was Moscow's refusal to cooperate in the investigation of a murder where German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the German ambassador in Moscow, issued a formal protest over the expulsions and gave two German diplomats seven days to leave the country, it said in a statement.

