Poland Expels Three Russian Diplomats Over 'Hostile Actions'

Poland on Thursday said it had expelled three Russian diplomats, following a similar move by the United States, over what Warsaw called "hostile actions" by Moscow. Earlier Thursday the U.S. announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what Washington said was the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

The Polish foreign ministry said it had declared the three embassy staff members personae non gratae because of a "violation of diplomatic status and carrying out activities to the detriment" of Poland. The ministry added in the statement that Warsaw "expresses its full solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States [...] regarding its policy towards Russia." "The decisions jointly made and agreed upon [by] allies constitute the most appropriate response to the hostile actions by the Russian Federation," the ministry added. Poland's move was the latest show of support for the U.S. after Britain summoned the Russian ambassador in the UK to express its deep concern at what it called Moscow's "pattern of malign activity."