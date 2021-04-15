Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Expels Three Russian Diplomats Over 'Hostile Actions'

By AFP
Poland had declared "persona non grata" a Russian consular official in Poznan earlier in the year. Aleksander Kalka/ZUMA Wire/TASS

Poland on Thursday said it had expelled three Russian diplomats, following a similar move by the United States, over what Warsaw called "hostile actions" by Moscow.

Earlier Thursday the U.S. announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what Washington said was the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity. 

The Polish foreign ministry said it had declared the three embassy staff members personae non gratae because of a "violation of diplomatic status and carrying out activities to the detriment" of Poland.

The ministry added in the statement that Warsaw "expresses its full solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States [...] regarding its policy towards Russia."

"The decisions jointly made and agreed upon [by] allies constitute the most appropriate response to the hostile actions by the Russian Federation," the ministry added.

Poland's move was the latest show of support for the U.S. after Britain summoned the Russian ambassador in the UK to express its deep concern at what it called Moscow's "pattern of malign activity."

The NATO military alliance also expressed its support for the U.S. following its "announcement of actions to respond to Russia's destabilizing activities." 

The EU for its part expressed "solidarity with the United States on the impact of malicious cyber activities, notably the SolarWinds cyber operation," referring to the massive hack of U.S. government computer systems last year. 

In an earlier statement Thursday, Poland's foreign ministry expressed concern over the cyber attacks.

"The consequences of these attacks extend beyond the U.S. and notably affect European countries," the ministry said.

"The steady increase in harmful activity in the cybersphere [...] has a negative influence on society, the economy and government in many countries."

Read more about: Poland , Diplomat

Read more

flouted restrictions

Poland Accuses Deported Russian Diplomat of Spreading Coronavirus – Reports

The consul allegedly “took part in meetings and appeared in public places, putting the lives of other people in danger” after he became infected.
Escalation

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats in Row Over Berlin Killing

The move is a tit-for-tat response after Berlin last week ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.
Espionage wave

Poland Captures Suspected Russian Spy, Media Reports

Authorities were said to have found weapons and ammunition in the suspect’s apartment.
Poland

Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.