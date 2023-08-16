Russia Declares Polish-Based Anti-War Group ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities on Wednesday designated the Polish-based anti-war group For a Free Russia an “undesirable organization,” making any work for or with the collective a criminal offense.

“From abroad, they involve Russians in volunteer battalions within the Ukrainian armed forces and train so-called ‘resistance groups’,” the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

For a Free Russia was established in Warsaw by Russian, Polish and Ukrainian citizens in 2015 with the aim of “transforming Russia into a democratic state” and “consolidating the Russian democratic movement in Europe.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office identified exiled Russian citizens Anastasia Sergeyeva and Maria Kharmast as the diaspora group’s “thought leaders.”