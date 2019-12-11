Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany Unaware of Russian Extradition Request for Georgian Killed in Berlin

By Reuters
The Russian-Georgian victim, known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot dead in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque. Clements Bilan / EPA / TASS

The German government said Wednesday it was unaware that Russia had made an extradition request for a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August, after Russian President Vladimir Putin complained multiple requests had gone unheeded.

In an escalation in already tense relations, Germany last week expelled two employees at the Russian embassy in Berlin, saying Moscow was not cooperating sufficiently in the investigation into the murder.

Putin described the victim Monday as a "cruel and bloodthirsty person" who had fought on the side of anti-Moscow separatists in Russia's mainly Muslim north Caucasus region, and said Moscow's requests for his extradition had not been heeded.

"The government is not aware of a Russian extradition request for the victim of the crime," said a spokesman for Germany's Justice Ministry when asked at a news conference.

The Russian-Georgian victim, known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot dead in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque.

German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany's "unfriendly" move.

Tensions between Russia and Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil, and other Western countries are already running high after the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she told Putin at a meeting in Paris that Berlin expected Moscow to provide information for the investigation.

Read more about: Germany , Extradition , Murder , Putin

Read more

Putin's Justice

Putin Says Georgian Killed in Berlin Was Behind Moscow Metro Bombing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August was himself a killer who took part in bloody acts on Russian...
Who's responsible?

Germany Expels Two Russians in Dispute Over Killing of Georgian in Berlin

Germany accuses Russia of refusing to cooperate in the investigation of a Chechen's murder in Berlin.
cross-border killing

Investigation Names Alleged Killer of Chechen Rebel In Berlin

Germany expelled two Russian diplomats following the report's publication.
Germany

Putin and Merkel, Pushed Together by Trump, Talk Syria, Pipeline

Putin, standing alongside Merkel, cited the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a key economic bond.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.