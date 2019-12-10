Putin Says Georgian Killed in Berlin Was Behind Moscow Metro Bombing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August was himself a killer who took part in bloody acts on Russian soil and that Moscow's requests for his extradition had not been heeded.

Asked at a news conference in Paris if Russia would respond in kind to Germany's expulsion of two Russian diplomats over the man's killing, Putin said: "There are unwritten laws in such cases: you expelled our diplomats, we expel yours."

German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of the man in a Berlin park in August. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany's "unfriendly" move.

Germany said last Wednesday it had expelled the two Russian embassy employees in protest over what it said was Moscow's lack of cooperation in the investigation into the murder.

The expulsions marked an escalation in already heightened tensions between Russia and Germany and other Western countries following the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Monday's joint news conference with Putin, and the leaders of France and Ukraine, that she had told the Russian president in a bilateral meeting that Berlin expected Moscow to provide information for the investigation.

But Putin told the same news conference in Paris that the man had fought on the side of anti-Moscow separatists in Russia's mainly Muslim north Caucasus region.