At Least 15 Dead in Russian Far East Bus Accident

As many as 15 passengers died when a bus steered off the road and overturned into a river from a bridge in Russia’s Far East on Sunday, Interfax reported, citing a source.
“Fifteen people are without signs of life,” the source said.
The local emergency ministry said on its website that a bus, on route from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, some 6,320 kilometers east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river.
It added that about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus. The ministry has not cited any casualties yet.