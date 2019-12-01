Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

At Least 15 Dead in Russian Far East Bus Accident

By Reuters
At least 15 are dead following the accident in Far East Russia. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

As many as 15 passengers died when a bus steered off the road and overturned into a river from a bridge in Russia’s Far East on Sunday, Interfax reported, citing a source.

“Fifteen people are without signs of life,” the source said.

tv360ru / Twitter

The local emergency ministry said on its website that a bus, on route from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, some 6,320 kilometers east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river.

It added that about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus. The ministry has not cited any casualties yet.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

Lingering effects

Russian Nuclear Blast Debris Is Still Emitting Radiation, Reports Say

Background radiation levels several times above the norm were measured near two boats that washed ashore following the Aug. 8 blast.
Everything's fine

Kremlin Says Chernobyl-Style Explosion Cover-up ‘Impossible’

Suppressing information about the explosion “is out of the question, I can tell you dutifully,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.
Arkhangelsk blast

Russian Doctors Rattled by Radiation Exposure Told to ‘Get to Work’ After Explosion

“Anyone who was in contact with the contaminated now needs constant checkups,” one medical worker said.
Off the grid

Russia Says It Won't Share Rocket Explosion Data as Suspicions Swirl

Four Russian nuclear radiation monitoring stations stopped transmitting data days after a mysterious explosion in northern Russia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.