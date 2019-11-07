Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says 2,000 Relatives of Middle East Militants Pose Security Threat

By Reuters
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov Kremlin.ru

Russia's FSB security service has identified 2,000 Russian nationals who are relatives of militants in the Middle East and could try to return to Russia, posing a terrorist threat, the FSB's head said on Thursday, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

FSB director Alexander Bortnikov's comments come weeks after an estimated 50 Russian women disappeared after fleeing from a prison camp for the wives and children of Islamic State fighters in northern Syria.

Bortnikov said such people try to reach Russia after leaving conflict areas in the Middle East via humanitarian corridors.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

