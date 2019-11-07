Russia Has Retaliation Ready if U.S. Quits Open Skies Treaty

Russia has drawn up retaliatory measures in case the United States leaves the Open Skies treaty, a pact which allows both countries to conduct surveillance flights over each other's territory, the state-run RIA news agency reported late on Wednesday.

The treaty, which entered into force in 2002, covers 34 countries and is designed to build trust between signatories, allowing them to conduct short-notice unarmed surveillance flights to gather information on one another's militaries.

Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers, have used it to keep an eye on each other's activities, but senior U.S. Democratic lawmakers said last month they believe President Donald Trump may pull Washington out of the pact.

RIA cited a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying late on Wednesday that Washington's exit from the Open Skies treaty would deal a blow to global security, but that Moscow had drawn up a response in case it happened.