Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Admitted Russian Agent Butina Freed From U.S. Prison Ahead of Expected Deportation

Pavel Starikov / Flickr

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina has been released from a U.S. prison after more than 15 months behind bars, CNN reported Friday, citing the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Butina, 31, a former graduate student at American University who publicly advocated for gun rights, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia. She has remained in custody since her arrest in July 2018. 

Butina is expected to be immediately deported back to Russia, CNN reported.

At the time of her sentencing, Russia accused the U.S. of forcing Butina into a false confession of the "absolutely ridiculous charges" of her being a Russian agent. 

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Espionage , United States

Read more

Spy intrigue

U.S. Spy Evacuated From Russia Was Possibly a Senior Kremlin Official’s Aide – Kommersant

“This is serious,” an unnamed official said regarding the level of access the spy had to secret information.
International intrigue

Italy Arrests Russian Executive in U.S. Spying Case

He is accused of embezzling intellectual property and General Electric documents for a Russian aircraft engine program.
Espionage

Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained an American citizen suspected of spying in Moscow.
Espionage

Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina

Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Thursday to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.