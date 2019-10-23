Russia's Yandex to Test Driverless Cars in U.S. Starting Next Summer

Russian internet firm Yandex will begin testing its driverless cars in the United States next summer, the company said Wednesday.

As part of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, to take place from June 6-21, Yandex will provide a driverless taxi service in the city's business center.

"The first 10 cars will take visitors to the auto show, and then they will stay in the United States for further testing," a company representative told Reuters.