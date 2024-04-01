Russia Extends Detention of U.S.-Russian Journalist Kurmasheva

A Russian court on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5, according to her employer.

Kurmasheva, who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

RFE/RL says she was subsequently charged with spreading "false information" under wartime censorship laws that were introduced following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The U.S.-funded news outlet on Monday called her imprisonment "outrageous" and said she had been locked up "simply because she holds an American passport."