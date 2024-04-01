Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Extends Detention of U.S.-Russian Journalist Kurmasheva

By AFP
Alsu Kurmasheva. Vladislav Mikhnevskii / AP / TASS

A Russian court on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5, according to her employer.

Kurmasheva, who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

RFE/RL says she was subsequently charged with spreading "false information" under wartime censorship laws that were introduced following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The U.S.-funded news outlet on Monday called her imprisonment "outrageous" and said she had been locked up "simply because she holds an American passport."

"The charges against Alsu are baseless. It's not a legal process, it's a political ploy, and Alsu and her family are unjustifiably paying a terrible price," RFE/RL head Stephen Capus said, adding that "Russia must end this sham and immediately release Alsu without condition."

Kurmasheva, who lives in Prague with her husband and two children, had her U.S. and Russian passports confiscated last June after traveling to Russia for a family emergency.

She was then arrested for failing to register as a "foreign agent" in October while awaiting the return of her passports. That charge carries up to five years in prison while spreading "false information" has a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Kurmasheva is the second U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has spent more than a year in jail in Moscow on espionage charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The U.S. State Department said last year that Kurmasheva's arrest "appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing US citizens."

Read more about: Journalists , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Feature

Arrest of Tatar-American Journalist ‘A Terrible Tragedy,’ Friends Say

People who know Alsu Kurmasheva describe her as a devoted mother and journalist committed to covering life in Russia’s ethnic republics.
3 Min read
foreign agent

U.S. Journalist Working for Radio Free Europe Detained in Russia

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with the U.S. Congress-funded outlet's Tatar-Bashkir service, was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent.
3 Min read
settlement reached

Kyrgyzstan Reverses Decision to Close U.S.-Funded Media

Bishkek had filed a lawsuit to shut award-winning Radio Azattyk over its refusal to remove a video about deadly clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan...
1 Min read
'under review'

Russia Says Detained U.S. Journalist Still Not Granted Consular Access

U.S. embassy officials have not been permitted access to Evan Gershkovich in the two weeks since his arrest.
1 Min read